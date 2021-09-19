Young farmers now too busy to commit to hurling squads

As I wrote my column this week I had a thought as to how important sport, especially hurling and camogie, is to a county like Kilkenny.



The weekend gone by saw Mayo once again fall at the final hurdle with Tyrone crowned All Ireland champions. Galway beat Cork (Kilkenny’s conquerors in the semi-final) to become camogie champions and unfortunately our Intermediate girls lost their final to Antrim.



The breaking news last night and this morning is that Brian Cody remains as manager of Kilkenny hurlers for a record 24 seasons. We have the local championship to look forward to and hopefully we might uncover some new talent to add to the senior panel.



The mart pre-Covid was always a place where post mortems were held after big games, especially on a Monday after the weekend. There was a time when lots of young farmers were involved with the county team - Paddy Prendergast, Richard O’Hara Frank Keoghan, John Power Noel Hickey, Pa Dillion, the Henderson brothers from Johnstown to name but a few. The present day demands means that many farmers who are good hurlers are unable to give the time and commitment require for present day hurling squads. Sport will still be important for the farming community but the new regime means farmers involvement as players in the county team will be few and far between.



Good luck to all clubs in this year’s Kilkenny championship and the very best of luck to Brian Cody and his team going forward.

One hurling team looks unbeatable at the moment but some day even the greats like Limerick will lose.



Cattle Sale

On the cattle front the good prices continue with Beef bullocks ranging from €1280 to €1860 per head on Thursday.

Forward store bullocks recorded returns of €850 to €1470 per head with the lighter types €480 to €1110 per head.

Cows recorded a 100% clearance with the Continentals ranging in price from €1.40 to €2.30 per kilo and Friesians €0.90 to €1.90 per kilo. The heifer ring also recorded a 100% clearance with the Beef types €1250 to €1680 forward stores €890 to €1250 and lighter heifers €480 to €1110 per head.

Turnover in this sale once again exceeded €1 million.

Remember all cattle should be entered before 3.30pm on the previous day (Wednesday). Office number 056 7721407.



Sheep Sale

Monday’s sheep sale attracted an entry of 750 with trade slightly easier for lesser quality animals. Butcher types ranged from €125 to €148 per head, factory lambs €110 to €131 per head and stores still selling well with a prices range of €65 to €110 per head the top price been for ewe lambs. The price of cull ewes have sliped dramatically in the past three to four weeks with €151 the top call on Monday whereas three to four weeks ago €180 to €225 was constantly recorded.

On reflection those prices were unsustainable.



Coming Sales

Next Monday the Kilkenny Sheep breeders hold their second Multi Breed Ram Sale at 1pm, with approx 40 on offer.

On September 27 we hold a Dairy Sale for quality stock with entries now being taken.

Until next week when I hopefully will be still reporting positive returns in all sectors of livestock animals. Good buying, good selling and good luck.