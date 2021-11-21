Climate change and farming - story has a ‘long way to run’ says Kilkenny auctioneer

As the Minister Charlie McConalogue, continues his trip throughout the country trying to sell his view of CAP, his visits have been met with mixed reaction, with most of it negative.



The proposals, which include reducing chemical nitrogen use plus planting more trees, is doable but many of the other proposals are meeting opposition.



Climate change plus the reduction of methane etc is causing a big rift between the farming community and the so called green population. Farmers feel the finger is being pointed at them unfairly and the proposal that all cattle should be slaughtered by 24 months is not going down well.



Farmers, via the IFA, are holding a major rally on Sunday next in Merrion Square (Dublin) to demonstrate their opposition to all these proposals. The farming sector is more than willing to introduce change but not at the expense of losing thousands of jobs in the sector. This story has a long way to run.



Sheep Sale

The good news for the sheep farmer continues with lambs showing another lift in price on Monday. Butcher lambs ranged from €148 to €174 per head factory types €125 to €150 per head with store types ranging in price from €95 to €131 per head which was secured for 39 kilo lambs.

Cull ewes, which were limited in number, ranged from €60 to €160 per head.

Remember sheep sales take place every Monday at 10.15am, except Bank Holidays when they revert to Tuesdays.



Pedigree Suffolk

Next Monday we hold a special Pedigree Suffolk in lamb ewe sale for Moan flock. 40 head on offer with a start time of 1pm.



Cattle Sale

Thursday’s cattle sale attracted an excellent yard of top quality cattle with plenty of customers present and active on line.

Beef type bullocks or steers ranged from €1150 to €1840 per head forward store types from €900 to €1530 with lighter types €530 to €1250 per head.

Cull cows saw Friesian Jersey types range from €0.70 to €1.96 per kilo with Continentals €1.40 to €2.33 per kilo.



Beef heifers ranged from €1180 to €1690 per head with forward and light store types from €600 to €1200 per head depending on size and quality.

This year’s trade, especially in the past six months, has been excellent and there is nothing to suggest that this will not continue in the months ahead.

Our weanling and calf sales are continuing each Tuesday until the end of November, with a 11am start.



Dairy Sale

Monday’s Dairy Sale attracted an entry of 75 head with Friesian maiden heifers ranging from €650 to €720 per head. In calf Friesian heifers calving January to April €1050 to €1480 per head with fresh calved Fr cows and heifers €1200 to €1700 per head.

Our next dairy sale will be held on Monday 29th November at 12.30pm, entries invited.



Until next week do be careful on the farm, and good buying, good selling and good luck.