06 Jul 2022

Cork referee appointed to Kilkenny and Limerick All-Ireland hurling final

Colm Lyons

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

06 Jul 2022 5:41 PM

THE GAA has announced the referees and match officials for the 2022 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Limerick and Kilkenny on Sunday, July 17.

Cork's Colm Lyons is confirmed as the referee for the decider, in what will be his first SHC Final.

In this year’s Hurling Championship, the Cork man refereed Limerick and Clare in their Munster SHC clash in Ennis, Galway v Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC in Salthill, and the All-Ireland quarter final between Wexford and Clare.

Prior to this Summer, Lyons hadn't refereed a Limerick championship game since the 2020 Munster SHC final win over Waterford. Indeed Lyons hadn't refereed any Limerick senior hurling match since round one of the Allianz League in May 2021.

Back in 2015, Lyons refereed Limerick and Clare in the Munster SHC, which the TJ Ryan managed men in green won by one point in Thurles.

A member of the Nemo Rangers club in Cork, Lyons has refereed the All-Ireland Minor Final in 2012, Allianz Hurling League Final in 2017, Leinster Hurling Final in 2017, and the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Finals in 2018 and 2020.

His umpires on the day will be Ciarán Hanley (Brian Dillons), Johnny Barry (Ballinure), Philip Mackey and Finian Mullane (Nemo Rangers).

Galway’s Liam Gordon will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow) and the Sideline Official will be Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).

