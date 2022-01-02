Search

02 Jan 2022

Year in Review

October: Kilkenny Day celebrated and a huge win for the Smithwick's Experience campaign

The Dwyer boys soaking in the sun and enjoying the sights and sounds of Kilkenny Day

Christopher Dunne

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

When news broke that the Smithwick’s Experience will fully reopen following a fresh decision by Diageo in October, it was a huge win for Kilkenny.

A win for Kilkenny: Delight as Smithwick's Experience set to reopen

There was absolute dismay earlier in the year when the drinks giant announced plans to close the attraction and it prompted a huge public campaign to get the company to reconsider.

“This is the news that the people of Kilkenny have been working and waiting for,” said Anthony Morrison, Chair of Kilkenny Vintners’.

Later that month, Diageo Ireland executives visited Kilkenny in-person to engage with local publicans and business owners ahead of the planned re-opening.

Another Kilkenny success story from October came in the form of Kilkenny Day.

Kilkenny was awash in black and amber on October 10, as the county celebrated its second annual event.

Mayor congratulates organisers of Kilkenny Day on 'a resounding success'

Kilkenny Day celebrates everything that’s great about Kilkenny and locals and visitors were out in force.

The Kilkenny Catwalk, a trail of 21 Kilkenny Cat sculptures decorated by some of Ireland’s most talented artists, was launched that day too!

Kilkenny Catwalk: New trail of 21 cat sculptures to be unveiled on Kilkenny Day



In other news, Kilkenny’s garda chief vowed to engage in a policy of zero tolerance in October to tackle the rise in public disorder and intoxication on local streets.

Superintendent Derek Hughes told the Kilkenny People at the time that gardaí had seen a significant increase in public disorder, intoxication and outdoor assaults in the city during the period.

13 arrested for public order offences in Kilkenny over bank holiday weekend



Booming property prices across the city and county, potentially forcing people out of the market, made front page news in October.

Property prices in Kilkenny had risen by €2,500 during the previous quarter, and the price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in County Kilkenny increased by 5% to €232,500.

A Kilkennywoman who moved over the county bounds over six decades ago celebrated a very special birthday in October.
The Kilkenny People wished a very happy 100th birthday to a dedicated Kilkenny People reader, Peg Bermingham of Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary.

Happy 100th birthday to avid Kilkenny People reader, Peg

Peg’s grand-daughter Sarah explained that although Peg has lived in Tipperary for most of her life her allegiance to all things black and amber continues to this day.

The sight of hundreds of runners pounding the city streets was a welcome sight in Kilkenny during the month.

After more than a year and half in waiting, the Streets of Kilkenny made a welcome return to the Marble City as people dusted off their running shoes and took on the popular 5k course.

Gallery: Streets of Kilkenny 5k 2021 - click for pics!

Pictures by Mark Desmond

People of all ages and all running abilities assembled outside Kilkenny Castle for the 7.30pm start and all had one thing in common - big smiles as the first post-pandemic run was about to get underway.

A new statue to commemorate one of Kilkenny’s greatest-ever hurlers was unveiled in Mooncoin.

Richard ‘Drug’ Walsh, born in the parish in 1877, was one of the members of Kilkenny’s first golden era team. Along with Sim Walton (Tullaroan), Eddie Doyle (Mooncoin) and Jack Rochford (Threecastles), he was winner of seven All-Ireland hurling medals, all won between 1904 and 1913. Their record of most All-Ireland medals stood until Christy Ring came along in the 1950s.

Gallery: Statue of hurling legend Richard 'Drug' Walsh unveiled in South Kilkenny

Pictures by Joe Cashin


Just when October looked wrapped up, news came somewhat out of the blue about the appointment of Henry Shefflin as the new Galway senior hurling manager.

Henry Shefflin set to take the reins as Galway Senior Hurling Manager

Shefflin poised to meet former boss Brian Cody in next year's Leinster Championship


Finally, here at the Kilkenny People, October was when we launched our first ever Kilkenny’s Next Superstar competition.

