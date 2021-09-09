BREAKING: 37-classroom Kilkenny school planning decision appealed to An Bord Pleanála

The decision to granted planning permission to The Board of Management of CBS Secondary School Kilkenny for the construction of a part 3-storey, part 2-storey 37-classroom school building with a total floor area of 10,564 sqm has now officially been appealed to An Bord Pleanála, who will now be in charge of making the decision.

Plans for the school incorporate associated support teaching spaces, offices and meeting rooms, a multi-use hall, library, staff rooms and all ancillary accommodation, including photovoltaic panels and green roofs at roof level.

Proposed works to the new school grounds will consist of the provision of 6 ball courts, outdoor seating and breakout areas, a sensory garden, a covered tech yard, external store building (50 sqm) and substation (22 sqm) and associated hard and soft landscaping throughout.

Provision is made for the future development of a full sized sports pitch, but which does not form part of this proposal.

The development will also include the construction of a new access roadway incorporating footpaths, cycleways, public lighting, and landscaping, that will tie into Kilkenny County Council's proposed Loughmacask Link Road at its Dunningstown Road junction at Lousybush.

Parking and access arrangements will incorporate an internal drop-off and pick-up area for cars and an external set down for buses, the provision of 92 car parking spaces, incorporating 5 disabled parking spaces, and 342 bicycle parking spaces, 264 of which are sheltered.

Permission is also sought for new foul, water and surface water drainage system works, associated with both the school and the roadway and incorporating a swale, attenuation, rainwater harvesting, and a flood storage compensation area, boundary treatments, including retaining walls, and all other site development works Dunningstown Road and Lousybush Lane (the L-10075 local road) townlands of Lousybush and Loughmacask in Kilkenny City.