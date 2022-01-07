Public consultation on N24 route through Kilkenny has been postponed again

A process of public consultation on the route for the N24 through south Kilkenny has again been postponed, according to the project's website.

The consultation process was to have taken place late last year but was first postponed to January so that it would not run through the Christmas period.

However, now the January consultation has again been postponed. No date for the consultation has been published but "further updates to follow."

The N24 Waterford to Cahir scheme will be 60km in length, from Junction 10 on the M8, north of Cahir, to the southern terminal of the M9 motorway, in South Kilkenny. It has a projected cost of €600 - €720million. A significant portion of the route goes through south Kilkenny and Kilkenny County Council is the lead council on the project, working with Tipperary County Council.

Information on the scheme so far can be found on www.n24waterford2cahir.ie/

Kilkenny County Council, in partnership with Tipperary County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the Department of Transport (DoT) are developing the N24 Waterford to Cahir Project. The project has been identified for progression through pre-appraisal and early planning under the National Development Plan 2018-2027.