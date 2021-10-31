Search

Positive year for sheep farmers in Kilkenny - Kilkenny Mart

Cattle turnover in excess of €1 million on several occasions

George Candler

news@kilkennypeople.ie

As the weather starts to change farmers are planning on putting cattle in to sheds due to the wetter conditions.


Due to the good trade they have to calculate what the trade will be like in the months ahead, especially beef prices.


Cattle
This year cattle prices have been excellent with no decline in prices, but in the past week or 10 days plain cattle and animals with a dairy influence have come under price pressure.
On a positive front top quality suckler types are selling very well with bullocks and heifers in these categories ranging from €2.30 to €2.70 per kilo with the exceptional lots breaking the €3 per kilo barrier.


Numbers have remained relatively steady with turnover in excess of €1 million euro being breached on five or six occasions over the past few months at our Thursday cattle sale.
Remember if you have cattle to sell they should be entered before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday the mart office contact number is 056 7721407 .

Sheep
The sheep farmer has had a very positive year with prices well ahead of last year’s returns.
The fact that the UK dependence on New Zealand has been badly affected by a reduction in numbers from that country is a positive for this country and has helped to keep prices stable and with store lamb prices at an all-time high there is a lot of positivity in the future.


Our weanling sale takes place every Tuesday at 11am with excellent prices being recorded.
Remember you can enter weanlings up to 3.30pmon the previous Monday.

Dairy Sale
Next Monday we are holding a Dairy Sale which takes place at 1pm on the conclusion of our weekly sheep sale. A catalogue can be viewed online for this sale from 4pm on the previous Friday.
Until next week do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.

