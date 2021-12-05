Search

05 Dec 2021

Kilkenny Mart: Positive trend in trade for beef and lamb to continue

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

File pic

Reporter:

George Candler

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

As we make our way towards Christmas the trade for all livestock remains strong with no reason to believe that the positive trend for beef and lamb will remain in the months ahead.


Supply and demand will always rule the roost and this was evident on Monday when all lambs showed an increase for all lots by €2 to €6 per head compared to last weeks returns.
The fact that there were only 300 sheep on offer meant that potential buyers had to dig deeper to secure stock.

In pictures: Windgap's John Smyth Memorial Tractor Run, Kilkenny 2021

Click through to see the pictures by Harry Reid


Final sheep sale
Our final sheep sale of the year is Monday, December 20, with the first sheep sale of 2022 taking place on Monday, January 10.


We also held a dairy sale on Monday with Friesian maiden heifers ranging from €500 to €850 per head, in calf lots from €900 to €1460 per head and fresh calved Friesian cows and heifers ranging from €1150 to €1860 per head.


Final Dairy Sale
Our final dairy sale of the year takes place on Monday, December 13, at 12.30pm with entries now being taken.
Thursday’s cattle sale was a lively affair and even though numbers were bigger (840 on offer) trade remained very firm with both cull cows and heifers recording a 100% clearance and bullocks 92%.

Beef Sale
Beef bullocks saw prices range from €1150 to €1910 per head. Forward store bullocks from €700 to €1570 per head and lighter types €500 to €1010 per head.
The fact that quality Friesian bullocks ranged from €1.90 to €2.16 per kilo shows the strength of the trade.


Beef heifers were also in demand with €1200 to €1630 per head being the run of things with forward and light stores from €500 to €1230 per head, depending on weight and quality.
In the cull cow sector the top call was for a Blonde cow which weighed 790 kilo and made €2000.
Continental types ranged from €1.40 to €2.53 per kilo with Friesian/Jersey types from €1.00 to €1.86 per kilo.


Remember all cattle should be entered before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday so contact 056 7721407 for entries and further details.


Lions Hamper Appeal
A big thank you for all of you that supported the Kilkenny Lions Hamper Appeal on last Thursday night’s farm show.
We had an excellent response resulting in 94% of value being achieved. This week all items for this week’s Farming Program on KCLR between 7.05pm and 8pm appear in this copy of the Kilkenny People (see pages 49/ 50/ 51) with the hotline number being 056 7796223.
Have a look at the items and if interested please call us on the night.
Next week I will give a run down of how things went.
Do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.

Kilkenny Lions launch annual 'Spirit of Christmas' hamper appeal

Kilkenny People will publish the General and Farm Auction lists with names of over 200 businesses over a three week period

Cadbury's Secret Santa is coming to Kilkenny!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media