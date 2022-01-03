November: Local talent, bravery and skills shone through on ever-darkening winter days

November saw Kilkenny’s frontline workers named the overall winners at the Kilkenny People of the Year awards.

The awards have a long history of recognising groups, volunteers and individuals who contribute to society in Kilkenny.

Indeed, many of our most valuable citizens were celebrated in the eleventh month of 2021.



The 30th anniversary of Young Irish Film Makers was also celebrated in Kilkenny in November.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman attended the event, where he lauded the efforts of all involved.



The county had a big boost during the month with confirmation that the Irish Open will return to the Mount Juliet Estate in 2022 for the second successive year.

Confirmation that a Technological University will be established in the South-East was welcomed locally but Kilkenny being all but ruled out as a campus location hit a nerve.

An Amber Women’s Refuge survey revealed that a third of respondents experienced domestic abuse in their personal life, a damning revelation.

Soccer players of all ages were featured on our first November newspaper after taking part in a very special fundraising event on October 30.

Dribble for MND was held on the Fair Green pitch of Freebooters and from the youngest under-8 players right up to the adult coaches, everyone got on the ball to help raise money.

On the business front, Kilkenny motor dealers hit out at the planned removal of the €2,500 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) grant in 2022, describing the timing as ‘disastrous’.

November saw a number of social events, including Kilkenny On Ice, the L’arche Christmas Fair and a theatre production from The Barn Owl Players cancelled or postponed due to a surge in Covid cases.Lily Tucker (12) was announced as winner of the very first edition of Kilkenny’s Next Superstar!

Finally, Kilkenny garda Caroline O’Brien was honoured with a National Bravery Award for saving a man that jumped into the Nore by swimming to him and bringing him to the surface.