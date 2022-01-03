Search

03 Jan 2022

November: Local talent, bravery and skills shone through on ever-darkening winter days

Year in Review

November: Local talent, bravery and skills shone through on ever-darkening winter days

Kilkenny People of the Year Awards - Category Winners 2021

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

November saw Kilkenny’s frontline workers named the overall winners at the Kilkenny People of the Year awards.

The awards have a long history of recognising groups, volunteers and individuals who contribute to society in Kilkenny.

Category winners revealed for theKilkenny People of the Year awards 2021

Indeed, many of our most valuable citizens were celebrated in the eleventh month of 2021.

The 30th anniversary of Young Irish Film Makers was also celebrated in Kilkenny in November.

Gallery: Kilkenny's Young Irish Film Makers celebrate 30 years - click for pics!

Pictures by Vicky Comerford

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman attended the event, where he lauded the efforts of all involved.

The county had a big boost during the month with confirmation that the Irish Open will return to the Mount Juliet Estate in 2022 for the second successive year.

Irish Open set for Kilkenny return in 2022

Mount Juliet to host the golf tournament for the second year running


Confirmation that a Technological University will be established in the South-East was welcomed locally but Kilkenny being all but ruled out as a campus location hit a nerve.

It's official: Technological University to be established in South-East in 2021/2022 academic year



An Amber Women’s Refuge survey revealed that a third of respondents experienced domestic abuse in their personal life, a damning revelation.

Survey finds that a third of workers in Kilkenny have experienced domestic abuse



Soccer players of all ages were featured on our first November newspaper after taking part in a very special fundraising event on October 30.

Dribble for MND was held on the Fair Green pitch of Freebooters and from the youngest under-8 players right up to the adult coaches, everyone got on the ball to help raise money.

Kilkenny kickers out in force to Dribble for MND!

Fundraiser organised by Paul Smith at Freebooters AFC

On the business front, Kilkenny motor dealers hit out at the planned removal of the €2,500 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) grant in 2022, describing the timing as ‘disastrous’.

Kilkenny motor dealers furious and concerned over timing and impact of axed grant



November saw a number of social events, including Kilkenny On Ice, the L’arche Christmas Fair and a theatre production from The Barn Owl Players cancelled or postponed due to a surge in Covid cases.

Lily Tucker (12) was announced as winner of the very first edition of Kilkenny’s Next Superstar!

REVEALED: Young singer crowned Kilkenny's Next Superstar winner



Finally, Kilkenny garda Caroline O’Brien was honoured with a National Bravery Award for saving a man that jumped into the Nore by swimming to him and bringing him to the surface.

Kilkenny Garda who saved man from river presented with National Bravery Award

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media