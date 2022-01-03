November: Local talent, bravery and skills shone through on ever-darkening winter days

Kilkenny People of the Year Awards - Category Winners 2021
November saw Kilkenny’s frontline workers named the overall winners at the Kilkenny People of the Year awards.
The awards have a long history of recognising groups, volunteers and individuals who contribute to society in Kilkenny.
Indeed, many of our most valuable citizens were celebrated in the eleventh month of 2021.
The 30th anniversary of Young Irish Film Makers was also celebrated in Kilkenny in November.
Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman attended the event, where he lauded the efforts of all involved.
The county had a big boost during the month with confirmation that the Irish Open will return to the Mount Juliet Estate in 2022 for the second successive year.
Dribble for MND was held on the Fair Green pitch of Freebooters and from the youngest under-8 players right up to the adult coaches, everyone got on the ball to help raise money.
On the business front, Kilkenny motor dealers hit out at the planned removal of the €2,500 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) grant in 2022, describing the timing as ‘disastrous’.
Aoife Norris, Kellyanne Doyle and Aoife Doyle celebrate Kilkenny's Littlewoods National League Division 1 victory over Galway
