01 Jan 2022

September: Record temperatures, cycling events and September Sounds in Kilkenny

Year in Review:

BREAKING: Kilkenny Tholsel to be developed into a 'world-class visitor attraction'

Kilkenny County Council was offered €3.2 million to develop the Tholsel into a ‘world-class visitor attraction’ in September

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kicking off the month of September, a major new county development plan was adopted by local councillors following a vote, despite opposition to certain elements.

Kilkenny county development plan voted through despite wind turbine opposition



Some of the best international womens' cycling teams were racing the roads of Kilkenny last September for Rás na mBan.

The event proved to be a huge success as people showed great support for the cyclists across all stages.

Racing through Kilkenny - Locals cheer on Ras na mBan

Stages 1 and 2 - Callan and Piltown

September was HOT! So much so that a new September temperature record was set in the county during the month, with a high of 27.6°C recorded.

New September temperature record set in Kilkenny



News that our local authority had acquired significant funding to develop a new visitor experience at The Tholsel in Kilkenny city was a major local news story.

Plans for the project included the use of interpretive displays and exhibits to bring the story of medieval Kilkenny to life.

BREAKING: Kilkenny Tholsel to be developed into a 'world-class visitor attraction'

Kilkenny County Council has been offered €3.2 million to develop the experience


With outdoor dining proving to be a huge success up to September, news that the Market Yard in Kilkenny was to be developed into a permanent outdoor dining space was mostly welcomed.

Concern over anti-social behaviour in the area was also raised at certain times and the issue was acted on by local gardaí.

Speaking of local gardaí, Kilkenny people came out in force to cheer on the Garda cycling team as they cycled to Kilkenny to raise awareness and funds for Little Blue Heroes.

Kilkenny's little blue heroes out in force to cheer on Garda cycling team

They were greeted by three inspirational young people on their arrival - Cormac Kennedy, Cathal Nolan and Amelia Mulhall.

There were celebrations at Newpark Hotel as the popular city venue became the #1 ranked hotel in Kilkenny on travel site TripAdvisor for the first time.

City hotel celebrates new top spot in Tripadvisor traveller rankings for Kilkenny



Kilkenny audiences enjoyed three days filled with outstanding local live music over the weekend as Woodstock Gardens, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre and Watergate Theatre hosted September Sounds.

The event was delivered by Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Office and the Watergate Theatre.

Sweet music soothes Kilkenny's soul all weekend long at September Sounds

Organisers hail 'resounding success'


Castlecomer Community School celebrated too this month as news filtered through of the outstanding set of results for their Leaving Cert students of 2021.

Local News

