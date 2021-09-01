August was worst month for road fatalities in almost a decade
August was a grim month for road deaths
August was the worst month on Irish roads in more than nine years after 24 people died. Two of those sad road deaths occurred on the Kilkenny borders, near Urlingford and near Carrick on Suir.
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) said a number of factors, including busier roads after easing of lockdown restrictions, caused the rise in fatalities.
Last month saw the highest deaths on Irish roads since June 2012, when 26 people lost their lives.
The ages of road traffic victims ranged in ages from just eight months old, to the death of a man in his 80s.
The RSA has launched a number of safety campaigns recently urging people to slow down, and to raise the awareness of unqualified drivers driving unaccompanied.
Gardaí have also launched local road safety campaigns urging drivers to slow down and be more aware, as schools reopen.