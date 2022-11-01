Kilkenny motor dealerships get in gear for a unique event - coming soon!

The highly anticipated Kilkenny Motor Show will return this year with a fresh approach that will see local dealerships welcoming visitors to their showrooms across the city and county.

“This year we decided to hold a week-long event within the comfort of each of the garage showrooms that will allow them to showcase all their new models for the coming year,” explains Cathal O’Neill, Chairman of Kilkenny Motor Dealers.

“Preparations are going great at the moment and all the garages are excited to welcome people to their showrooms from November 14 to 20.”

Visitors coming to local dealerships during the event can look forward to seeing all the great offers available for 2023, take a test drive in their car of interest and meet the sales teams in each of the dealerships.

The dealers get the firm backing of distributors who make the most up to date vehicles available - petrol, diesel, all electric and hybrids.

This is an excellent opportunity to visit dealerships if you have any general enquiries about different makes or models of cars, and/or seek a bit of guidance around your next purchase.

For example, those out there who are thinking of maybe transitioning to an electric or hybrid vehicle can receive valuable information and advice.



At the end of the day it’s all about locals supporting locals, and with the incredible local spirit here in Kilkenny, that’s why there’s nothing like this happening outside of Dublin.

Local dealers reckon that thousands of cars have been sold either directly through the event, be that on the days that it is held or through follow-ups on enquiries made.

Back in 2009, Kevin Morrissey and Michael Lyng contacted the Kilkenny garages and got together to look at ideas that might help sales at a time when the country was going through tough economic times.

“That’s where the whole idea and ethos of the Kilkenny Motor Show came about,” continued Cathal.

“I think the first year close to 10,000 people attended the event and that was with terrible weather conditions that weekend.

“Two things I think are the reason for the continued success is local dealers working well together and the continued support of the public.

“Supporting local business is so important to Kilkenny with continuing investments been made in extra jobs in the area.”

Most local garages support sports teams, events and charities so it is important for the community in general to shop local if possible.

The fact that the event is being held over a full week this year allows for greater flexibility if you’re interested in attending.

If you’re thinking of purchasing your next car, an event like this is too beneficial as a potential buyer not to take advantage of.

So visit your local dealerships, ask questions, go for a test drive if you like, and then make up your mind after being fully informed.

Interested? Make sure to pick up a copy of next week’s Kilkenny People newspaper where we will have a bumper motoring supplement featuring all the event details and what you can expect!