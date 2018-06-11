Kilkenny deaths for Monday, June 11

The death has occurred of Gertie Kenna (née Healy) of Smith's Road, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny and formally of Ballymartin House, Ballyragget and Newtown, Castlecomeron on 10th June 2018. . Peacefully at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Predeceased by her brothers Paul and Dickie, sisters Maura, Bernadette, and Norah. Gertie will be sadly missed by her brothers Michael and Paddy, sisters-in-law Bridie, Jenny, Rita, Tess Liffey and Brid Burke, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home from 5pm Sunday 10th with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday evening at 7.30pm in Brookhaven followed by removal at 8pm to Saint Patrick's Church Ballyragget. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by interment in Ballyouskil Cemetery.

The late David Swan

The death has occurred of David Swan, 39 high street, Ballyragget, Kilkenny peacefully at his residence on Saturday 9th June 2018.

Deeply regretted by his wife Olive, sons Paul and Mark, daughters Davina and Dawn, Sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, their partners, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his son Mark's House in Finnan, Ballyragget from 2pm Sunday 10th June with Rosary at 8.30 pm.

Removal Monday morning after 11am prayers to St. Patricks Church Ballyragget for Requiem Mass at noon, folowed by burial in St. Finnan's Cemetry Ballyragget.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Kilkenny Homecare Team.