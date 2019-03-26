The VW T-Cross is on the way

There will be three engines available from launch and prices will start at €22,495 when the new Volkswagen T-Cross arrives in Ireland in April.

The T-Cross is the smallest SUV in the VW family.

The three engine line-up for the T-Cross model in Ireland offers an interesting choice.

The entry point to the model will be the 1.0-litre 95hp (112g/km) petrol engine, starting at €22, 495.

The next up model is the 1.0-litre 115hp petrol engine (111g/km), which has a starting price of €24,495.

A 1.6-litre 95hp diesel will round up the model range here, starting at €25,295.

The T-Cross sits on the MQB platform, and at 4110mm long is 54mm longer than the Polo, 138mm higher and it comes with a luggage compartment which holds between 385 and 455-litres thanks to a sliding rear bench that can be moved by 14cm.

Fold these rear seats back and this capacity grows to 1,281 litres of storage space.

Passengers enjoy a great view and good all-round visibility thanks to the elevated driving position.

The driver and front passenger sit 597 mm above the road; the rear passengers 652 mm.

The trim lines in the T-Cross mark a departure from the usual ‘Trendline’, ‘Comfortline’ and ‘Highline’ specifications.

In the T-Cross the entry point is known as ‘T-Cross’, followed by the ‘Life’ starting at €24,550, ‘Style’ starting at €26,795 and ‘R-Line’ starting at €27,995.

Specification highlights included on the ‘Life’ model – 16” alloy wheels, 8” infotainment system, App Connect, Climatronic Air Conditioning, two USB interfaces and Adaptive Cruise Control.

‘Style’ models add items such as 17” alloy wheels, LED headlights and a chrome package, while the ‘R-Line’ model gains 17” Sebring wheels R-Line exterior package and within this trim, customers can opt for optional 18” wheels and an R-Line Interior package.

There will also be technology upgrade packs (€499 ‘Life’/€799 ‘Style’ and ‘R-Line’) which bundle various favoured options at a reduced price.

There are also design packs available for ‘Life’, ‘Style’ and ‘R-Line’ models.

These add in the Life model, 17” Manila wheels painted in design pack colours (Black, Energetic Orange or Bamboo Garden) and Exterior mirror housings in design pack colours, tinted rear windows, Sports Comfort seats in front for T-Cross ‘Life’, unique dashpad design ‘Transition’ in Design Pack colours, Fabric seats coverings in unique ‘Diag’ design in Design Pack colours, centre console in Design Pack colours and the steering wheel clasp in Design Pack colours.

In the ‘Style’ and ‘R-Line’ models there is the addition of 18” Köln alloy wheels painted in Design Pack colours.

The new model is very much seen as a 192 car, but the car will be available for test drive in late April across the Volkswagen retailer network.