Paddy Campion's passing has left a void in the lives of many

The death of Paddy Campion, Woodsgift, has left a void in the lives of many, especially the farming community in the parish. He died on Thursday, August 23.

He was a very popular person, and long after his retirement kept in touch with all whom he came in contact with.

Everyone looked forward to his call as you were sure of a full compliment of calves at the end of the season.

Predeceased by his brother Billy. Paddy is deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Dick, Eddie and Robert, sisters Kitty (Ryan), Brid (Raftice) and Mary (Ryan), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Paddy's funeral was celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Graine, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Ár dheis Dé go raibh a anam.