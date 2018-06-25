Kilkenny deaths for Monday, June 25

The late

The death has occurred of Helen Irish, (née O'Meara)

Ballincrea, Slieverue, Kilkenny. Wife of the late Robin. Deeply regretted by her loving son Robert, daughter-in-law Miriam, granddaughter Ella, sister Celia, brothers Tom, Tony and Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Arriving on Tuesday at St. Paul’s Church, Bigwood for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late Anne smyth

The death has occurred of Anne (Annie) Smyth, (née Murphy)

Newpark Close and formerly of Clara) 24th June 2018, peacefully, in the loving care of Anna and the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Anne (Annie), beloved mother of Jimmy, sadly missed by her loving son, sisters Bridget, Teresa and Nellie, brother Tom, sister-in-law Mary (Murphy), brothers-in-law Joe (Breen) and Michael (McAuliffe), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (25th June) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Colman's Church, Clara. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The late Nellie Donovan

The death has occurred of Nellie(Ellen) Donovan, (née Dunne)

Brookfield, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Castlecomer District Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Mark, Ian and Adrian, brothers, granddaughter Robyn, sisters in law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the O'Gorman Home, Ballyragget from 6pm on Sunday evening with Rosary at 8.00pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immedietely afterwards in Ballyouskill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Castlecomer District Hospital.

The late Dick Hennessy

The death has occurred of Dick Hennessy,

Kyle, Ballycallan Ballycallan and late of Switzer's Homes, Kilkenny). June 22nd 2018 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. He will be deeply missed by Gerard, Kevin, Milo, Rena and Eileen (Hennessy, Ballycallan), the Kerwick family (Callan), the Hayes family (Bennettsbridge), his extended family and friends. Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 4p.m. on Sunday (June 24th) with Funeral Prayers at 5.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Bridget's Church, Ballycallan. Funeral on Monday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to Ballykeeffe Cemetery.

The late Anne Hayde

The death has occurred of Anne (Nan) Hayde, (née Dermody),

Balief, Woodsgift, Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, wife of the late Jim, sadly missed by her daughter Betty (Phelan), sons John, Jimmy and Michael, son-in-law Eamonn, daughters-in-law Joan and Elaine, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford from 4pm on Saturday with prayers at 6.30 pm, Removal to St Patrick's Church, Graine at 7pm, arriving for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 10 am on Sunday followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.