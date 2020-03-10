Covid-19 chaos? Kilkenny events cancelled and restricted for health reasons

Social events, businesses and services are all being affected by the coronavirus - arrangements are being made in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.

The biggest victim of cancellations so far has been Kilkenny's St Patrick's Day Parade.

Below you'll find a comprehensive list of services and events that are cancelled/ closed/ restricted.

Please get in touch to let us know if you have to cancel an event and we will share that information with our readers: news@kilkennypeople.ie

Events Cancelled

Kilkenny city St Patrick's Day Parade. Click here to read more.

The John Street Carnival that was to follow the parade is also cancelled.

The Evans Home Open Day, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has also been cancelled.

Kells History Society have cancelled all history lectures until further notice.

The regular Bridge session on Monday nights at Kilkenny Golf Club has been cancelled until further notice.

Irish Cancer Society has taken the decision to cancel all Daffodil Day street collections and events that were scheduled for 27 March.



Sports

FAI - the organisation has instructed there be no handshakes between teams/ players and officials.

Services Affected

St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny has introduced visiting restrictions. Click here for details and exceptions.

All nursing homes now have visiting restrictions. Click here for a statement from Nursing Homes Ireland.

Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre has closed until further notice. All therapies, and counselling groups are suspended. A helpline is available Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 4pm: 0858882583.

HSE Advice to print out and keep - click here.